Unidentified man found floating off Sta. Cruz beach in Davao del Sur

DIGOS CITY – Police are still looking for the relatives of a man found floating along the waters off Barangay Tuban’s beach in Santa Cruz town of Davao del Sur on Tuesday night, Lt. Colonel Kristopher Sabsal, acting chief of the Sta. Cruz police, told the Inquirer.

He said the body, wearing a blue t-shirt printed with “HHD90” and a pair of maroon short pants, was pulled out of the water about 7 p.m. by residents after a worker spotted it as he turned on the lights of the Laude’s Arch Beach resort and asked for help.

Tuban Barangay Captain John Gloria Abao said the victim was not a resident of the village.

A tricycle driver who lived in the area said he recalled picking up a man in front of Polytechnic College of Digos City about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and brought him to Purok Galonggong, from where he went straight to the beach resort.

Police said there were no bruises or wounds in the victim’s body.

Sabsal urged those who had missing family member or friend to visit Esperanza Funeral Parlor at Barangay Zone-3, Sta. Cruz town of Davao del Sur. Eldie S. Aguirre, Inquirer Mindanao

