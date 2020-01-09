Unidentified woman found dead in Quezon bypass road

LUCENA CITY – A body of a dead woman was found dumped at the side of the bypass road in Candelaria town in Quezon province Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candelaria police reported that a passerby discovered the body at the grassy portion of the bypass road in Barangay (village) Bukal Sur around 1:40 p.m.

The victim was described as 30-35 years old, 5’2” to 5’5″ tall, wearing denim pants, maroon and white shoes and pink brassiere.

FEATURED STORIES

Report said the body bore no blood stains or fatal wounds but had a bruise on the face.

Police believed the woman was killed somewhere else and then dumped at the said place to mislead investigation.

Police are conducting further probe to identify the victim and to determine the cause of her death.

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ