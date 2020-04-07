UNIFY Gathering Is Going All-Australian For Its 2021 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 7, 2020

UNIFY Gathering were one of the few festivals that managed to go ahead unaffected in 2020, and now the event has announced it will be going all Australian in 2021.

“It’s no secret that the music industry is one of the hardest hit industries by the current situation, and our hearts go out to the artists, crew, agents and managers that have lost their entire touring plans with no certainty of when it is coming back,” the festival wrote in a statement.

“This festival launched in 2015 with entirely Australian artists, and we’ve had the pleasure of having pretty much every heavy artist in the country perform across our six events. Now we want to invite all of them back for a celebration of this community and everything it provides. We hope to get back as many artists as we can.”

UNIFY also said that they will not be placing touring restrictions on bands on their lineup, nor will they be excluding acts that have played the festival recently.

“We are also aware that Australian artists are right now doing their best to reschedule current dates and look for opportunities that can work once life resumes. As such, UNIFY will also have no restriction on artists wanting to do tour dates surrounding our dates. We also won’t worry about putting through artists that played last year or the year before. It’s not about exclusivity for us, it’s about community.”

We also know when UNIFY 2021 will be going ahead – Thursday, 21st January to Sunday, 24th January.

Stay tuned for the sure to be colossal 2021 lineup.

UNIFY Gathering 2021

Thursday, 21st – Sunday, 24th January

Tarwin Meadows, Victoria