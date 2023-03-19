UNIFY Gathering Organisers Announces Touring Mini-Festivals for 2023

Last last year, UNIFY Gathering organisers announced that the annual heavy music festival would not be taking place in 2023, sharing a statement in which they revealed they had “made the call to take a year off.”
Now, in lieu of the festival having a 2023 outing, organisers have announced a series of smaller mini-festivals that will take place in May and June, in five Australian cities, each featuring their own unique lineup.
Dubbed UNIFY Off the Record, the touring series will kick off in Mackay, Queensland (on Yuwibara Country) at Seabreeze on Saturday, 20th May, with a bill headlined by Thornhill and Void of Vision. Adelaide (Kaurna Country) is next up on Friday, 26th May, with the likes of Teenage Joans, Thornhill, Ocean Grove and Yours Truly playing Hindley Street Music Hall. The following day, on Saturday, 27th May, Wollongong Uni Bar (on Dharawl Country) will host the likes of Thy Art Is Murder, Make Them Suffer, Ocean Grove, Yours Truly and more.
On Thursday, 1st June, the tour will head to Hobart (nipaluna) with a show at the Odeon Theatre headlined by Alpha Wolf and In Hearts Wake. UNIFY Off the Record will wrap up at The Pier in Frankston on Friday, 2nd June, with a lineup that includes Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Make Them Suffer and many more.
See the full lineup for each city below – in addition to live music, each event will also feature artist signings, a 24Hundred pop-up shop, DJs, panels, workshops and more. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Wednesday, 22nd March.
“When we made the decision to skip the 2023 gathering, we knew right away that we wanted to do something to fill the space left,” organisers said in a statement. “We’ve always been so grateful to all the people who make the annual pilgrimage to Gippsland from all over Australia, and sometimes the world. So this year we thought, why not take the show to the people?”
UNIFY Gathering’s regular Gippsland outing last took place in 2022, with a bill that included the likes of The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Trophy Eyes, Slowly Slowly, Ocean Grove, Thornhill and many more.
Saturday, 20th May – Seabreeze, Yuwibara/Mackay (Queensland)
- Thornhill
- Void of Vision
- Young Lions
- Wildheart
- Arcade Stories
Friday, 26th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna/Adelaide (South Australia)
- Teenage Joans
- Thornhill
- Ocean Grove
- Yours Truly
- The Beautiful Monument
- Alt
- The Last Martyr
- Wildheart
Saturday, 27th May – Uni Bar, Dharawal/Wollongong (NSW)
- Thy Art Is Murder
- Make Them Suffer
- Ocean Grove
- Yours Truly
- Fit for an Autopsy
- Bloom
- Banks Arcade
- Reliqa
- Alienist
- Raised as Wolves
Thursday, 1st June – Odeon Theatre, nipaluna/Hobart (Tasmania)
- Alpha Wolf
- In Hearts Wake
- Void of Vision
- RedHook
- Offset Vision
Friday, 2nd June – The Pier, Bunurong/Frankston (Victoria)
- Northlane
- In Hearts Wake
- Make Them Suffer
- RedHook
- Fit for an Autopsy
- Ocean Sleeper
- Mirrors
- Chasing Ghosts
- Banks Arcade
- Future Static
