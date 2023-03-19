UNIFY Gathering Organisers Announces Touring Mini-Festivals for 2023

Last last year, UNIFY Gathering organisers announced that the annual heavy music festival would not be taking place in 2023, sharing a statement in which they revealed they had “made the call to take a year off.”

Now, in lieu of the festival having a 2023 outing, organisers have announced a series of smaller mini-festivals that will take place in May and June, in five Australian cities, each featuring their own unique lineup.

UNIFY Off the Record Will Take Place in Five Australian Cities in May and June

Dubbed UNIFY Off the Record, the touring series will kick off in Mackay, Queensland (on Yuwibara Country) at Seabreeze on Saturday, 20th May, with a bill headlined by Thornhill and Void of Vision. Adelaide (Kaurna Country) is next up on Friday, 26th May, with the likes of Teenage Joans, Thornhill, Ocean Grove and Yours Truly playing Hindley Street Music Hall. The following day, on Saturday, 27th May, Wollongong Uni Bar (on Dharawl Country) will host the likes of Thy Art Is Murder, Make Them Suffer, Ocean Grove, Yours Truly and more.

On Thursday, 1st June, the tour will head to Hobart (nipaluna) with a show at the Odeon Theatre headlined by Alpha Wolf and In Hearts Wake. UNIFY Off the Record will wrap up at The Pier in Frankston on Friday, 2nd June, with a lineup that includes Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Make Them Suffer and many more.

See the full lineup for each city below – in addition to live music, each event will also feature artist signings, a 24Hundred pop-up shop, DJs, panels, workshops and more. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Wednesday, 22nd March.

“When we made the decision to skip the 2023 gathering, we knew right away that we wanted to do something to fill the space left,” organisers said in a statement. “We’ve always been so grateful to all the people who make the annual pilgrimage to Gippsland from all over Australia, and sometimes the world. So this year we thought, why not take the show to the people?”

UNIFY Gathering’s regular Gippsland outing last took place in 2022, with a bill that included the likes of The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Trophy Eyes, Slowly Slowly, Ocean Grove, Thornhill and many more.

UNIFY Off the Record 2023

Saturday, 20th May – Seabreeze, Yuwibara/Mackay (Queensland)

Thornhill

Void of Vision

Young Lions

Wildheart

Arcade Stories

Friday, 26th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna/Adelaide (South Australia)

Teenage Joans

Thornhill

Ocean Grove

Yours Truly

The Beautiful Monument

Alt

The Last Martyr

Wildheart

Saturday, 27th May – Uni Bar, Dharawal/Wollongong (NSW)

Thy Art Is Murder

Make Them Suffer

Ocean Grove

Yours Truly

Fit for an Autopsy

Bloom

Banks Arcade

Reliqa

Alienist

Raised as Wolves

Thursday, 1st June – Odeon Theatre, nipaluna/Hobart (Tasmania)

Alpha Wolf

In Hearts Wake

Void of Vision

RedHook

Offset Vision

Friday, 2nd June – The Pier, Bunurong/Frankston (Victoria)

Northlane

In Hearts Wake

Make Them Suffer

RedHook

Fit for an Autopsy

Ocean Sleeper

Mirrors

Chasing Ghosts

Banks Arcade

Future Static

Further Reading

UNIFY Gathering 2020 Review – Tarwin Meadows, Victoria

UNIFY Gathering Will Not Be Happening In 2023

Alpha Wolf: “We Found Out About Knotfest When We Were Out on the Town in Europe”