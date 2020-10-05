UNIFY Gathering Organisers Say They’re In A “Holding Pattern” With Planning 2021 Event

UNIFY Gathering have provided an update regarding the status of next year’s event amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an update posted to the festival’s official Facebook page last week, organisers acknowledged that normal circumstances permitting, the lineup announcement for next year’s event would have arrived by now.

“I think it’s obvious why we haven’t announced (global pandemic) but since this would be the latest we’ve ever gone before being on sale, we thought an update was in order. Down in Melbourne, we aren’t 100% sure yet when we’re allowed to leave our suburb, let alone run a festival. So we’re in somewhat of a holding pattern,” reads the statement.

Organisers went on to reveal that despite the uncertain position the festival’s 2021 event is in, 90% of the lineup has been booked already and poster art has been designed. As previously announced back in April, the lineup will be all-Australian, similar to the festival’s first event in 2015, and apparently many of those bands are set to return.

“The problem is, we don’t know when we can run it yet, obviously. We have a few date range options and we reckon we can go as late as Easter if we have to. After that it would be bad weather and Unify would NEVER have bad weather. It’s hard to even speculate on what will happen, but we are in touch with all the right people and we’re gonna just stay ready and hope.

“Up until 2020, we used to say “Plan for the worst, but expect the best”. In 2020 it’s about planning for the best and expecting the worst. It’s chill though, we’re all gonna hang out in Tarwin Lower at least one more time, so let all just hope that its sooner than later.”

UNIFY Gathering has taken place in January every year since 2015 in Tarwin Lower, Victoria. This year’s event had a lineup that included Architects, The Ghost Inside, Northlane, Make Them Suffer, Dear Seattle, Polaris, Tonight Alive and more.

