Unify Shipping Services Sdn Bhd Honored the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Regional Edition, is pleased to recognize 25 exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia which excelled and showcased unparalleled resilience and growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Unify Shipping Services Sdn Bhd (UniShip) is among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the Transportation & Logistics industry. The company was founded in 2016 with the aim to serve companies by optimizing their supply chain requirements and reducing logistics costs by delivering effective and efficient solutions to its customers. It offers a varied range of value-adding logistics services, such as customs clearance, trucking, and freight services, and it has since won the confidence of many MNC companies, with customers from both local and abroad such as Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and Turkey.

UniShip has also earned the trust of reputable shipping lines from other countries and has expanded its business to act as its shipping agent in Malaysia. It is currently representing shipping lines such as Amann Shipping Line, which is majority owned by the Brunei government, Meratus Line which is the largest Indonesian shipping company, and New Guinea Pacific Line which is a fully owned subsidiary of the highly diversified Swire Group. Collectively, the agency representation enables UniShip to offer shipping and logistic services from Malaysia to Brunei, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.

UniShip’s asset-neutral strategy allows it to build a network of various professional asset-backed service providers. In so doing, it enables UniShip to quickly adapt to the dynamic changes in the supply chain with a clear emphasis on ‘solution to customers’ and without the constraints imposed by its own assets-related interests.

Within the span of 5 years, UniShip has achieved significant growth in turnover to slightly above the USD10 million mark in 2021. The company has grown from just one office in Johor to a total of 4 offices with 42 employees covering all the major ports in Johor, Penang, Port Klang, and Kuantan. To sustain growth, UniShip will continue to strengthen its collaboration with shipping lines, principals, and other asset-backed land-side service providers.

UniShip has thrived on its ‘asset-neutral’ and ‘solution-driven’ strategy over the years. Moving ahead, it strongly believes that it should continue to be a ‘solution-driven’ company and collaborate with asset-backed service providers to cater to most of its requirements. However, UniShip is on the lookout for asset investment opportunities to target niche and specialized logistics requirements which is not readily available in Malaysia currently. Along with the support of its principals from Brunei and Indonesia, UniShip is also planning to extend its logistics service offerings at the regional level through joint venture initiatives with its current partners and principals.

