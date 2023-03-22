UnionPay Joins Forces with Kai Shing to Provide Property Management Fee QR Code Payment Services for Over 100,000 Property Units in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay has announced the launch of an industry-first property management QR code scanning payment service in Hong Kong SAR in cooperation with Kai Shing Management Services Co., Ltd. (“Kai Shing“), a member of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, and local acquirer, Easylink Payment Network (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (“Easylink”). Business owners of over 100 housing estates and more than 100,000 units managed by Kai Shing can now easily pay property management fees by scanning a UnionPay QR Code printed on management fee statement using the UnionPay App or other local bank Apps*, without having to repeatedly enter the electronic bill number and the payment amount each time. Meanwhile, the new service allows tenants to earn cash rebates and bonus points from UnionPay cards, saving human resources and other costs for property management companies.



From Left: Eric Qiu, General Manager of Easylink; Shao Min, General Manager of UnionPay International Hong Kong Branch; Emily Ip, Assistant Director of Kai Shing Management Services; Colin Lau, General Manager of Business Development of Easylink

Shao Min, General Manager of UnionPay International Hong Kong Branch, said, “We are pleased to see the introduction of the UnionPay QR Code as a convenient payment method for customers of Kai Shing Management Services in Hong Kong. With advantages including ease-of-use, universality, and two-way cross-border settlement capabilities, the UnionPay QR Code payment service has developed rapidly in Hong Kong in recent years and is highly favored by local residents. It is expected that more property management companies will utilize the UnionPay QR Code to access other kinds of bill payment scenarios in the future, allowing more cardholders and organizations to enjoy the safe and convenient services of our UnionPay QR Code.”

In addition to this new service, the UnionPay App has also launched a local payment function which enables cardholders to use the UnionPay App to pay for nine types of living services including public services, property management, and education. The UnionPay App also provides cross-border bill payment services with the Chinese Mainland, covering a wide range of payment items such as water, electricity and coal, telecom bills and property management in many cities in the Greater Bay Area, adding value to the mobile phone numbers of major telecom operators in the Chinese mainland.

Emily Ip, Assistant Director of Kai Shing Management Services, commented, “We are delighted to be the first property management company in Hong Kong to introduce UnionPay’s convenient and secure UnionPay QR Code payment service for tenants, bringing convenience and creating a higher quality user experience, while allowing tenants to enjoy more rewards as well as an additional independent payment method. We have always been committed to the extensive application of smart technology in various management services, and the introduction of the UnionPay QR Code as a method for tenants to pay management fees is another breakthrough in Kai Shing’s intelligent property management.”

Colin Lau, General Manager of Business Development of Easylink, said, “We are pleased to see the launch of the online collaboration with Kai Shing, which has attracted hundreds of households to make use of the service and pay property management fees already after one week trial with little promotion. It proved that this convenient service is able to gain the trust and support of property owners. Moving forward, we will continue to provide a more secure, convenient, and efficient integrated payment service for citizens in Hong Kong, bringing this mobile payment convenience project to fruition.”

*Please click the link below for more information about local bank Apps that support UnionPay QR Code

https://reurl.cc/4Q6vj3