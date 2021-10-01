UniPin Ladies Championship Arrives in Malaysia to Bring the Best Out of The Female Esports Scene

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, there has been a steady growth in the number of female esports players worldwide. UniPin sees the trend as an opportunity to empower the female esports community by bringing the Ladies Championship to Malaysia. The UniPin Ladies Championship will be Southeast Asia’s first all-female MLBB event with a qualifier. It is a highly anticipated event that will foster the development of the region’s female gaming community through a healthy esports environment.



UniPin Ladies Championship Malaysia will be held from October 8-10, 2021

UniPin Ladies Championship Malaysia will be held for three days from 8th to 10th October 2021. The registration stage opened from 13th September to 3rd October 2021. There will be a qualifier stage for selected 16 teams on 8th until 9th October 2021. Only qualified teams can continue to the final on 10th October 2021. The top 2 teams will represent Malaysia in the UniPin Ladies SEA invitational.

Participating teams in the tournament have the same opportunity to bag a total prize of MYR 2,000. The ultimate winner can bring MYR 1,000 home, while the runner-up and third place will get MYR 500 and MYR 350 respectively. The tournament will also grant a bonus of MYR 150 for the MVP.

Gaming influencers such as Iera Tajudin, Syahz Razak, Hawkeye Gaming, and more will join the festivities. Some renowned all-female teams are also listed as players like Suhaz Ariel and Red Roses Esports. Meanwhile, Fariza and Fyra Zaidi are confirmed to be the casters. Debora Imanuella, UniPin Senior Vice President of Community mentions the establishment of the tournament in Malaysia is coming from the country’s huge potential of the esports community,

"Malaysia’s female gamers are increasing in number and so does the spirit and enthusiasm behind it. We can’t wait to see all the talents and skills through this stage. Our team are committed to providing a safe, professional, and competitive stage so everyone can showcase their best during the tournament. We want everyone to play their heart and mind out within this perfect stage," add Debora.

The UniPin Ladies Championship will be held online. The three days games can be viewed via UniPin Gaming Youtube account. More details and information about games schedule or participating teams can be accessed on www.seaca.gg, UniPin Malaysia Facebook Page, or @unipinladiesseries Instagram account.