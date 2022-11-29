UniPin SEACA 2022 Officially Concludes with Victory to Malaysian Esports Team

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The UniPin SEACA 2022 event series officially ended on Sunday (27/11), with the grand final match on the SEACA Major as the climax. The Gringos Esports from Malaysia came out as the champion in the public category after successfully dominating the leaderboard. Meanwhile, the ladies category trophy was successfully brought home by the ladies team from Indonesia, Alter Ego Dione.



Southeast Asia Cyber Arena (SEACA), organized by UniPin, officially concludes with victory to Malaysian and Indonesian team

The SEACA Major was held online for three days from November 25 to 27. About 33 Southeast Asian esports teams have competed for PUBG Mobile (PUBGM) champion title through a ranking system. The SEACA Major is the culmination of the UniPin SEACA 2022 series starting from the qualifying rounds in six countries that have been held since July. The total prize pool provided during the entire UniPin SEACA series this season is worth USD33,000.

The Gringo Esports team from Malaysia won the trophy for the public category after outperforming 15 other teams with a total of 232 points. In addition to the total points, The Gringo Esports also excelled in getting a total of seven Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (WWCD). Their victory has been predicted since the first day of the SEACA Major when The Gringo Esports won 3 out of the 5 matches on that day and was at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile in the ladies category, teams from Indonesia dominated the leaderboard, the Alter Ego Dione team finally become the champion with a total of 274 points. They had a significant gap in points with the runner up, Aditama Viper, another team from Indonesia that collected 180 points. Alter Ego Dione’s victory made them the first Indonesian winners in the ladies category of UniPin SEACA Major.

Last but not least, in the Magic Chess match, Odyssey came out as the champion after conquering other selected Magic Chess players. This victory also made him the first winner in this newly-established category on this season’s UniPin SEACA.

All latest information can be officially accessed through official Instagram accounts @seaca.gg and @unipinindonesia.

