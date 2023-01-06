UniPin’s Latest Loyalty Program Gives Users Generous Bonuses in 2023!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UniPin, the leading digital entertainment enabler in Southeast Asia, continues its commitment to innovate and provide the best service for its users. Starting this new year, UniPin presents a new loyalty program that will bring user’s experience to the next level.



In the latest loyalty program, UniPin categorizes members in four new different levels: Casual, Legendary, Challenger, and Immortal. Each level has a different advantage according to the predetermined number of points. To be able to maintain membership status, users must make UniPin Credits purchase transactions within a six-month period.a

On this launch perioed, users who have just registered for a UniPin account will automatically get 8,000 points and become Casual level members. From there, users can continue to level up by topping up their UniPin Credits as much as possible. UniPin will also reward 16,000 points on the user’s birthday according to the date that is displayed in the identity section. When reaching the Legendary, Challenger, or Immortal level, users automatically get 16,000 bonus points for leveling up.

The higher the level, the more opportunity the users have to exchange points for various attractive prizes, such as exclusive UniPin merchandise, food and beverage vouchers, fuel vouchers, gaming peripherals, gaming laptops, smartphones, gaming chairs, and various other prizes.

Points that have been accumulated are only valid until a maximum of December 31st each year. Points not used on that date will be forfeited and member points will be reset. However, the membership level will remain in accordance with the level that has been reached.

The first phase of UniPin loyalty program will be launched in five countries namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Turkiye, and will be rolled out in other countries as soon as possible.

So what are you waiting for? Immediately register for a UniPin account and get tons of benefits. All detailed information related to UniPin, collaborations, and ongoing promos, can be officially accessed on unipin.com

For media inquiries

Kezia Maharani

Media Relations

pr@unipin.com