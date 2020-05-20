United Imaging Honored as Multiple Gold Stevie Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards

HOUSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging was named the winner of five Stevie® Awards in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® yesterday, including a Gold Award for “Most Innovative Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees” for its U.S.-based operations, which were established in 2018.

United Imaging is a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment with U.S. headquarters in Houston. This year marks the first time the company has applied for the American Business Awards. In commenting on the company’s gold medal win, one judge said, “I think they’re revolutionary for the imaging industry in the U.S.”

Jeffrey Bundy, CEO, UIH Solutions, was honored with a Gold Award as “Maverick of the Year – Business Products Industries.” Judges cited “strong examples of how Jeffrey turned industry norms on their head to drive growth in this category” and “the focus on people and culture as a differentiator” as key examples driving his recognition.

The uEXPLORER® Total-Body PET/CT scanner received a Gold Award in the category “Innovation of the Year – Business Products Industries” and a Silver Award in the category “Health & Pharmaceuticals – Product.” One of the judges commented, “United Imaging is doing great things for people with their products as evidenced with the introduction of uEXPLORER. The world needs more innovation like this — products that can help people around the world.”

United Imaging’s UII (United Imaging Intelligence) America Team, its artificial intelligence (AI) division, received a Gold Award for “Achievement in Science or Technology.” Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the team also recently won top prize in the multi-coil 4x acceleration category of a competition organized by Facebook and NYU Langone Health, and it held a successful live demo at RSNA using computer vision to help enhance workflow efficiency and patient safety.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011 with global headquarters in Shanghai, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the United States, China, and other parts of the world. Our U.S. R&D facility opened in 2013 in Houston and was further established as the U.S. headquarters in 2018 with our service team and commercial organization in place. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.

