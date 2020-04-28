United Imaging Ships 8,500th System

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, confirmed it shipped its 8,500th system worldwide, a uMI 550 digital PET/CT destined for The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), near United Imaging’s U.S. headquarters.

“We reached this number faster than we projected,” commented Jeffrey Bundy, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions in the U.S. “To have the 8,500th system in the world be one that’s installed in the U.S. is special. To have it close to our U.S. headquarters is even better, especially as the first shipments from our new factory are just around the corner. And we’re very pleased that it will be at a leading institution like UTHealth.”

Bundy added that the uMI 550 was shipped with a special plaque affixed to it as the 8,500th system in the world. He noted the milestone number consists of 6,500 systems and 2,000 workstations.

United Imaging began U.S.-based R&D in 2013 and entered the market commercially in late 2018 with a multi-modality portfolio of 14 FDA-cleared products. Since that time a year and a half ago, its number of FDA-cleared products has grown to 22 (with more pending), its employee base and client base have grown significantly coast to coast, and it has won awards, including being named as one of two Best New Radiology Vendors of 2019 by Aunt Minnie. The company also has an artificial intelligence (AI) team based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bundy emphasized that the long-term investment in the U.S. market means many more milestones to come. “I’m proud of how fast we’re growing, because it proves that there has been pent-up demand in the market for a different kind of medical imaging company.”

United Imaging prides itself on its mission of equal access to healthcare for all, which means (among other things) that it embeds the same core high-end capabilities in systems across its entire portfolio. It also ships systems with all available features fully enabled and priced in from the outset, an approach it calls “all-in” that offers clients more clinical flexibility and cost predictability. United Imaging has also disclosed a number of rapid innovations in the U.S., responding to requests from healthcare providers addressing COVID-19, as well as initiatives and donations the company launched in other parts of the world.

The uMI 550 is part of United Imaging’s all-digital PET/CT portfolio. The uMI 550 offers exceptional image clarity, a large field of view, low dose, and fast patient scanning — enabling a whole-body scan in as few as 4 beds within 8 minutes. Its accuracy and speed benefit patients and clinicians alike.

Bundy said, “We’ve built our business to be modern, responsive and flexible. It’s a big decision to buy great medical imaging technology — our goal is to make the process as easy on healthcare providers as we can and help assure that every customer feels like a reference site.”

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and

intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011 with global headquarters in Shanghai, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across China, the United States, and other parts of the world. Our U.S. R&D facility opened in 2013 in Houston and was further established as the U.S. headquarters in 2018 with our service team and commercial organization in place. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of broader access to healthcare for all, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-imaging-ships-8-500th-system-301048270.html