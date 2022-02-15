United Safety acquires FGI Fire PTY Ltd.

The organization completes its sixth acquisition in Australia over a 12-month period

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — United Safety, a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the acquisition of FGI Fire effective February 11th, 2022.

All employees, including FGI Fire founder, James Parkinson, will continue with the Company post acquisition to aid in the seamless transition into the United Safety family.

FGI Fire founder, James Parkinson, commented, “We’ve been seeking to expand the business of FGI Fire for a while and looking for the right partner to do this with was of utmost importance. With a primary focus on fire design and certification, the move to partner with United Safety will allow expansion and the necessary resources to exceed our customer expectations across NSW as well as Australia. We will continue to offer the same personal and professional fire services we have always provided and look forward to growing in strength and servicing abilities.”

United Safety continues to complete multiple acquisitions in the fire suppression space with many of these acquisitions taking place over the last 12-months in Australia. United Safety Australia CEO, Kristian Bischoff, stated, “We are thrilled to have the entire team from FGI Fire joining United Safety. FGI’s commitment to quality, safety, professionalism, and integrity perfectly aligns with the values of United Safety. The quality of the team and the track record that FGI Fire brings to our organization further strengthens our position within the fixed fire facility market.”

