United States Institute of Peace Announces Finalists for 2021 Women Building Peace Award on the International Day of Peace

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) is proud to announce the finalists for the 2021 Women Building Peace Award on the International Day of Peace.

This prestigious global award is given each year to a woman peacebuilder who has made a major contribution to peace in her country.

This year, USIP received nominations from over 30 countries.

After careful review and consideration, a council of distinguished experts and leaders has selected the following finalists: Tabassum Adnan from Pakistan, Josephine Ekiru from Kenya, Teresita Gaviria from Colombia, Waldistrudis Hurtado from Colombia, Tatiana Mukanire from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Esther Omam from Cameroon, Nyachangkouth Tai from South Sudan, Jayne W. Waithitu from Kenya, and Rani Yan Yan from Bangladesh.

The recipient of this year’s award will be announced at a ceremony on October 20, 2021, at USIP’s iconic campus on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

“Throughout the world, women play leading roles in preventing conflict, reducing violence and ending wars,” said Lise Grande, USIP’s president and CEO. “This is our chance to celebrate and elevate women who make the difference.”

“These women face enormous odds on a daily basis, often risking their lives for peace,” said Megan Beyer, co-chair of the selection council. “We stand in profound awe of their courage.”

“Each of the women we have selected as finalists embodies the bravery, leadership and commitment to community and country that this award recognizes,” said Marcia Carlucci, co-chair of the council.

“Reading the stories of these women is humbling, inspiring and energizing,” said Nancy Lindborg, honorary chair. “Their efforts will inspire generations of women peacebuilders.”

Congress founded USIP in 1984 as an independent, nonpartisan, national institute to prevent and end violent conflict abroad and uphold the United States’ fundamental commitment to peace.

