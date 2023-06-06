UNITING SEREMBAN 2: STRENGTHENING COMMUNITY TIES AND CHAMPIONING INCLUSIVITY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IJM Land’s Seremban 2 (S2) township in Negeri Sembilan is dedicated to creating a harmonious and inclusive community. Spanning over 2,300 acres of freehold land, S2 offers modern amenities and a serene countryside ambience to its continually growing population of over 62,000 residents. In the spirit of Ramadan and the Raya festivities, IJM Land organized an open house event to foster a stronger sense of togetherness and nurture a vibrant community in S2.



Ainal Abdul rocked the stage, lighting up Seremban 2’s open house with her electrifying performance!

The open house, held in collaboration with Astro radio station Era, welcomed S2 residents and the public, providing a lively atmosphere hosted by Era presenters Radin, Haniff, and Isha. The event was further enhanced by celebrity guests Aina Abdul, De Fam, and Haell Husaini. The positive response on social media from attendees highlighted the success of the event in strengthening the sense of togetherness among the S2 community.

“Through this event, we hope to reinforce the Raya spirit of togetherness and strengthen the bond among the S2 community, transcending the boundaries of race and culture,” said Mr. Chai Kian Soon, Senior General Manager of IJM Land. This statement reflects IJM Land’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and unity within the S2 township.

Additionally, IJM Land demonstrated its dedication to giving back to the community by organizing Program Mesra Ramadan, a pre-festive initiative aimed at supporting six underprivileged households. Each household received a thoughtful box of kindness containing essential items such as rice, cooking oil, noodles, Raya cookies, and RM1,000 in duit raya (celebration money). This endeavour aimed to ensure that those in need could also partake in meaningful Raya celebrations.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to make a positive impact, Mr. Chai stated, “Our initiatives are aimed at making a positive difference in their lives. We hope that our small token of support brought some cheer during the festive season. As we progress, we remain dedicated to supporting our homeowners in meaningful ways and eagerly anticipate future opportunities to give back.”

By fostering inclusivity and diversity, IJM Land strives to create a sustainable and thriving township that embodies the values of togetherness and unity. The success of S2 as a self-contained and progressive development underscores the cohesiveness of its residents, who live harmoniously and form a strong community. Going forward, IJM Land will continue prioritizing community-building efforts and eagerly anticipates future opportunities to give back, creating a vibrant and inclusive environment in S2.

For more information, visit https://seremban2.ijmland.com/ .

Media Inquiries:

Savier Mah

xavier@xaviermah.my