“Universal Records issues statement on alleged involvement in Imelda Papin’s “Iisang Dagat’”

Following the release of Imelda Papin’s “Iisang Dagat,” music label Universal Records issued a statement denying its involvement in the promotion of the widely-criticized song.

“Prior to its release, an invitation was sent out by Chinatown TV for the label to help in the song’s promotion, which was respectfully declined by the label,” said Universal Records in the statement.

The statement added: “The inclusion of the company name on the aforementioned caption was posted without our consent, and has therefore misled audiences with our non-participation in the project.”

Meanwhile, Imelda Papin has previously explained why she decided to take part in the said project, saying Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, who composed the song, personally chose her to be part of the project.

The video has since garnered more than 164,000 dislikes on YouTube since its release.

It was last Friday, April 24, when the Chinese Embassy Manila released the song sung by Camarines Sur Vice Governor Imelda Papin and Filipino-Chinese Singer Jhonvid Bangayan.