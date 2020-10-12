Universiti Teknologi Malaysia 2019 Graduates See All-time High Employment Rate

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Graduates of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) across all disciplines have secured jobs within six months at a rate of 95.15%, according to statistics released by the Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International).



UTM Graduates celebrating their success after their convocation ceremony.

As a premier award-winning university in engineering, science and technology, the key to UTM success is its unique ecosystem geared towards providing students with a transformative educational experience which improves their marketability.

A Merger of Education and Industry: Nurturing Students for Success



The Universiti Teknologi Malaysia ecosystem is designed to enhance and support learning experiences. This ecosystem consists of a symbiosis between industry and university which has enabled a synergy with top enterprises in various fields where captains of the industry are appointed as the university’s Industry Advisor Panel (IAP). The panel advises the faculty about programs offered to ensure the curriculum meets the demands of the industry. Adjunct professors are also appointed as industry leaders to give input to the university and provide students with external perspectives on the world of work.

World-class Career Services

The inclusion of internship opportunities at large companies is a key element of the transformative ecosystem UTM provides. In 2019, 3,045 UTM graduates had embarked on internships with 23 top Malaysian companies such as Intel Corporation, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Schlumberger, and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas). The internship program has enabled students to gain relevant input and experience from a particular field while establishing connections within the industry.

The Career Carnival

Another initiative that connects students with the industry is the Campus Career Carnival (CC), which provides students with the opportunity to engage directly with potential employers, seek internships or secure interview opportunities. In 2019, a total of 116 local and international companies participated in the UTM Career Carnival 2019.

Trilingual Prospects

Knowing a third language or a foreign language is always a plus point for graduates who are seeking employment. The ability to communicate in a foreign language is an added value to prospective employers and a key marketable attribute of graduates.

At UTM, Language Academy (LA), under the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (FSSH), students can enroll in Japanese language programs acknowledged by the Japan Foundation.

The Language Academy has also been accepted into the prestigious Sakura Network and acts as an official Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) centre or Nihongo Noryoku Shiken in Malaysia.

JLPT is a test to evaluate Japanese language proficiency for non-native speakers which is a requirement for UTM students to further their internship or find work in Japan. To date, 30 UTM graduates have been hired in Japan, and the number is expected to grow in the coming years.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia UTM is an award-winning university in engineering, science and technology ranked #187 in the world according to the 2020/2021 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, #46 in Asia and #100 for Engineering and Technology. In 2020, UTM has achieved a 5 Stars Overall Rating from QS Star Rating.

First established in 1972, UTM has seen over 12,296 graduates pass through its doors, including 3,211 international students, and is currently home to 1,405 academic staff, each holding a Doctorate of Philosophy.

With the three campuses in Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Pagoh, UTM has been & shall always be, synonymous with the progress & development of science & technology in Malaysia.