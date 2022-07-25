University of Technology Sydney builds largest startup community in Australia

UTS extends support to almost 500 student and alumni-run startups as part of the university’s flagship entrepreneurship program.

SYDNEY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has extended their support to nearly 500 startups, making the university’s startup community the largest in Australia.



Murray Hurps, Director of Entrepreneurship at the University of Technology Sydney, speaking at the UTS Startups space. “I’m deeply proud that UTS has the desire and capability to build a virtuous cycle of peer learning and inspiration at scale,” says Hurps.

The university’s startup program, known as UTS Startups, offers collaboration and office space, industry connections, and a vibrant community to UTS founders, free of charge. The UTS Startups community runs on a peer support model, where experienced members help newer entrepreneurs build their startups.

"I'm deeply proud that UTS has the desire and capability to build a virtuous cycle of peer learning and inspiration at scale to ensure this number continues to rise and converts into growing employment and learning outcomes,"said Murray Hurps, Director of Entrepreneurship.

The UTS Startups community generated 442 paid jobs in 2021. UTS Startups also worked with 952 UTS students through internships and in-subject projects, providing real-world learning opportunities to develop entrepreneurship and problem-solving skills.

UTS’s emphasis on innovation and creativity is attracting the next generation of founders. Over half of incoming UTS students in 2021 said they wanted to pursue entrepreneurship during their degree. 8.8% of current UTS students are involved in, or planning to be involved in, a startup.

The university has also kicked off the UTS Startups @ Schools program, where founders will teach entrepreneurship and presentation skills to 10,000 Year 9 and 10 students every year.

UTS Startups has also expanded their footprint to the busiest street corner in Sydney on the edge of the UTS campus. Known as UTS Startups @ Central, the space hosts events and workshops where founders can show off new products and services to the public.

The space is also part of the activation of the Tech Central precinct, the home of Australia’s tech economy. The precinct – encompassing UTS and adjacent suburbs – integrates industry, research and education to form Australia’s newest innovation hub.

