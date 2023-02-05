Unknown Mortal Orchestra Will Release New Double Album ‘V’ In March

New Zealand-born psych-rock outfit Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced their return, with the group set to release new album, V, next month. Their sixth record, the new double-album follows on from their recent 2018 efforts Sex & Food and IC-01 Hanoi, with the latter being their first instrumental release.

The brainchild of Hawaiian-New Zealand musician Ruban Nielson, Unknown Mortal Orchestra had reportedly been working on new music around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health issues of an uncle soon disrupting plans.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘Layla’

[embedded content]

Faced with a greater sense of mortality, Nielson took time to recalibrate and focus on family, before eventually travelling to Palm Springs with brother and bandmate Kody to work on new music alongside his father, and longstanding Unknown Mortal Orchestra member Jake Portrait.

The result is a record draws inspiration from Ruban’s native Hawaii and the American west coast, and utilises a myriad genres and styles, including album-oriented rock, classic hits, “weirdo pop”, and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music. As Ruban explained in a statement, the goal of the record was to craft a record that transcended the ideas of clout and cultural currency and ultimate injected fun back into the creative process.

Alongside news of the album’s arrival, the group have also shared the single ‘Layla’, which is the first of a two part series documenting the adventures of two young women.

“In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music,” Ruban Nielson said of the album’s creation. “Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family.

“I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief – that’s not just me – that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.”

V Tracklist

The Garden Guilty Pleasures Meshuggah The Widow In The Rear View That Life Layla Shin Ramyun Weekend Run The Beach Nadja Keaukaha I Killed Captain Cook Drag

