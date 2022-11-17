Unlocking US$5M funding access for social enterprises, Choco Up partners with Dream Impact to bring Hong Kong’s impact ecosystem to new heightsChoco-Up.jpeg

Choco Up is a global technology and financial services platform, offering revenue-based financing and business growth solutions for digital merchants and startups. With data analytics and machine learning at its core, Choco Up employs vast integrations to automate fund deployment, providing fast-growing companies with zero-equity funding in a quick and seamless manner. We currently have offices in Singapore and Hong Kong and serve businesses worldwide, providing smart-growth analytics and global payment solutions to fuel their growth.

About Dream Impact

Dream Impact is Hong Kong’s largest network of social enterprises and impact ventures, building and growing Hong Kong’s impact ecosystem. Together with a community of 90+ social enterprises & impact ventures, we strive for building collective impact through providing impact community & space, impact solutions & consultation and impact capital services.

More information on Dream Impact and Choco Up Partnership

Dream Impact is an impact-first organisation in Hong Kong that is committed to connecting social entrepreneurs to resources, bridging communities for collaboration and deepening impact in different fields. Its three pillars of work, namely Capital, Community, and Solutions, are key to achieving this goal.

Supporting the mission and growth of social impact companies with capital services

With its capital pillar, Dream Impact provides a suite of services and programs for social impact companies that are actively seeking funding or investment, helping them to prepare for fundraising, matching them to like-minded investors and providing educational programs on impact investment.

The Investment Readiness Program, for example, is designed to help impact venture founders evaluate their business strategies, financial projections, fundraising plans and product roadmaps in order to help social ventures to become investment-ready.

Dream Impact will then help entrepreneurs to set up due diligence data rooms, and connect them with potential investors who could provide capital and resources to scale up their impact projects.

Building a diverse and inclusive impact community

At the heart of its community pillar, Dream Impact is dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive impact community in Hong Kong.

Through workshops, panel sharing, networking and other events, Dream Impact brings together socially-minded individuals and purpose-driven organisations, enabling them to tap into its vast network of impact investors, corporates, academia, NGOs and more.

Further to Dream Impact’s endeavours to create an impact community, Choco Up will share with Dream Impact’s network their knowledge and expertise in business growth in support of both fellow members and entrepreneurs.

Co-founders of Choco Up, Percy Hung and Brian Tsang, will be joining Dream Impact’s network of social innovators, serving as mentors to social startup founders and entrepreneurs, working alongside the teams throughout their business and impact growth journeys.

“As a serial entrepreneur myself, I’ve had my fair share of trial and error before I found my way to entrepreneurial success. I’ve been there, and I want to share my knowledge and experience while nurturing budding impact founders and businesses, so they don’t have to walk this journey alone or without help,” said Percy Hung, Co-founder and CEO of Choco Up.

Percy’s wealth of entrepreneurial experience, which spanned 10+ years across multiple sectors, such as food & beverage, automotive, apparel and consumer tech, would be a valuable addition to Dream Impact’s body of mentors for social founders and entrepreneurs.

In this mentorship initiative, Brian Tsang, Co-founder and COO of Choco Up likewise has something to share with Dream Impact’s community. With deep expertise and experience in credit management and investment under his belt, Brian will be guiding social founders towards impact investing opportunities, building scalable impact businesses and creating positive financial returns while carrying out their impact imperatives.

Fostering development and implementation of impact solutions across the board

At the core of its solutions pillar, Dream Impact is committed to helping corporates, NGOs, schools and other institutions to source and integrate ESG solutions into their programs, curricula and work processes. With an aim to create a real impact shift in the community, the impact-first organisation has a sharp focus on the authenticity and practical implementation of ESG solutions.

Choco Up, with their wealth of experience from working in close partnership with hundreds of businesses, some of which are impact-driven, will be sharing their expertise and actionable insights on ESG integration that Dream Impact’s clients can leverage to drive business and impact growth.

“As a technology and financial services platform, we believe that empowering our partners and clients to implement sustainable solutions to societal challenges is the best way to create impact in society. It’s with our unique access to proprietary data and real case studies on businesses in different stages and sectors that we can provide insights to help Dream Impact to improve on their solutions,” said Brian Tsang, Co-founder and COO of Choco Up.