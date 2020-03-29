“‘Until tomorrow’: Celebs share throwback photos in new online challenge”

A new online challenge called ‘until tomorrow’ requires people to share old photos of them on social media.

If you’re wondering why celebrities are currently posting old photos of them on social media, it’s because a new challenge was born amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The said challenge requires those who liked an Instagram photo to post either an old or an embarrassing photo of them on social media for 24 hours.

So, spoiler alert, if you see someone share a photo with only ‘until tomorrow’ as a caption, expect to receive a message that reads like the one below:

“So … you liked my post so you have to post an embarrassing picture of yourself, for the caption you’re ONLY allowed to write “until tomorrow” and you can only tag me. You must send this message to everyone who has liked your picture. The picture must stay posted for 24 hours. Good luck and don’t spoil the game! GOTCHA.”

Anne Curtis, Amy Perez, Eula Valdes, Issa Pressman, Dianne Medina, and Denise Laurel are just some of the celebrities who took on the challenge.