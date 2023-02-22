Unwritten Law Put Australian Tour Plans on Hold Due To “Unforeseen” Events

Unwritten Law have pulled the plug on their forthcoming Australian tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

The US punk rockers’ 17-date national run in honour of their most recent album The Hum was scheduled to kick off this month, but will now unfortunately be rescheduled for later in the year. The new dates have yet to be announced.

Unwritten Law – ‘Magnetic / The Hum’

[embedded content]

In a press statement, the band sent the following message to fans:

“Australia, it breaks our hearts to announce that we must postpone our current AU tour. We want you all to know that you mean the world to us and that we wouldn’t have made this decision unless it was absolutely necessary. Since we all took a global break from touring, things just aren’t the same as they were and we are not in a position to continue the tour as planned.

We are working tirelessly to reschedule dates and make sure we return with everything you deserve. Ticket holders will be notified via email with instructions soon. Your existing tickets will be valid for the new dates, however, refunds will also be available. We will continue to update you on the situation as things develop. Please stay with us, we owe you everything.



Love,

Scott, Chris, Jonny, Wade, Scotty and Mickey.”

They’ve asked fans to hold onto their tickets for the soon-to-be rescheduled dates, but if you’re not able to attend, refunds will be available from point of purchase.

We’ll keep you up to date with more info as it develops.

Unwritten Law 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 16th February – Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich – Postponed

– Postponed Friday, 17th February – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast – Postponed

– Postponed Saturday, 18th February – Chardons Corner Hotel, Brisbane – Postponed

– Postponed Sunday, 19th February – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville – Postponed

– Postponed Wednesday, 22nd February – Drifters Wharf, Gosford – Postponed

– Postponed Thursday, 23rd February – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle – Postponed

– Postponed Friday, 24th February – The Ettamogah, Kellyville Ridge – Postponed

– Postponed Saturday, 25th February – Dee Why RSL, Northern Beaches – Postponed

– Postponed Sunday, 26th February – Crowbar, Sydney – Postponed

– Postponed Thursday, 2nd March – York on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn – Postponed

– Postponed Friday, 3rd March – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights – Postponed

– Postponed Saturday, 4th March – Corner Hotel, Melbourne – Postponed

– Postponed Sunday, 5th March – Torquay Hotel, Torquay – Postponed

– Postponed Thursday, 9th March – Prince of Wales, Bunbury – Postponed

– Postponed Friday, 10th March – Amplifier, Perth – Postponed

– Postponed Saturday, 11th March – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough – Postponed

– Postponed Sunday, 12th March – Unibar, Adelaide – Postponed

