UOB Group Commercial Banking donates 800 nourishing meals to fuel frontline healthcare heroes at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in the continued fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — United Overseas Bank (UOB) Group Commercial Banking this week donated 800 meals to express its appreciation of and gratitude towards healthcare heroes working on the COVID-19 frontline at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



(Second and third from left) Ms Rosalind Lee, Head of Enterprise Banking, Group Commercial Banking, UOB, and Mr Eric Lim, Head of Group Finance, UOB, distribute meals to healthcare heroes at Tan Tock Seng Hospital to fuel them on in their fight against COVID-19.

When making the delivery of today’s lunch of abalone, prawns, fish and vegetables, Ms Rosalind Lee, Head of Enterprise Banking, Group Commercial Banking, UOB, said, “Thanks to the care and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers over the past few months, we have seen the recovery of many COVID-19 patients. Even as Singapore continues to re-open cautiously, we recognise that the fight against COVID-19 is not over and that our healthcare heroes have and continue to work around the clock to keep us safe.

“We hope that through our contribution, we not only give our healthcare heroes a nourishing meal to fill their stomachs but also something to warm their hearts as we stand united with them in the fight against COVID-19.”

In addition to supporting the community, UOB Group Commercial Banking is helping its clients to overcome business challenges arising from COVID-19. Since April, it has extended more than S$4 billion in loans through government-assisted funding schemes to its mid-sized enterprise clients to help them manage their immediate liquidity challenges[1].

