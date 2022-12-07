UOB Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Palace Museum jointly present the inaugural Art in Ink Festival UOB.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 December 2022 – UOB Hong Kong has joined hands with the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), Hong Kong’s newest cultural landmark in West Kowloon Cultural District, to present the inaugural(the Festival)from 17 December 2022 through 30 December 2022. The Festival brings a unique and versatile experience of Chinese ink art to audiences, offering an Augmented Reality interactive experience, panel discussions, documentary screenings, art workshops and pop-up art stalls in the HKPM, allowing visitors to be inspired by the dynamic interpretations of Chinese ink art.

With the full support from the Central Government and as highlighted in the National 14th Five Year Plan, Hong Kong is poised to become a vibrant East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. The Art in Ink Festival extends both UOB and the HKPM’s vision to foster long-term appreciation for Chinese ink art as one of the oldest art practices in the world, thereby solidifying its global presence. It also demonstrates the commitment of the two partners to nurture local artists and advance Chinese culture through Chinese ink art, helping to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international hub for grooming future leaders in the arts and culture arena.

Mrs Christine Ip, CEO – Greater China, UOB, said, “We are honoured to partner with the Hong Kong Palace Museum given its unparalleled historic roots with Chinese culture and history. Through this partnership, we showcase not just Chinese ink art, but the inherent beauty and sophistication of Chinese culture. As the leading patron of the arts in Asia, UOB is dedicated to forging a sustainable future by providing opportunities for the discovery of art, the uncovering of artistic talents and the rejuvenation of our cultural heritage. This year, we amplify our efforts by presenting the versatility of Chinese ink through the Festival. It is a significant milestone for us as we work towards our vision to tell Hong Kong stories in Chinese ink to the audience in the local community, the region and the world, and to enable the medium to earn its deserving attention and recognition.”

Dr Louis Ng, Museum Director of the HKPM, said, “The Hong Kong Palace Museum is thrilled to partner with UOB to launch the inaugural Art in Ink Festival. Since the official opening of the Museum in July 2022, we have been building cultural momentum in this dynamic city by presenting not only high-quality exhibitions, but also a diverse range of innovative arts and cultural education programmes to the public, which is a testimonial to the Museum’s mission of facilitating cultural exchanges and promoting the inheritance of Chinese culture, especially for future generations. We look forward to welcoming our visitors to experience and enjoy the multi-faceted perspectives of Chinese ink art.”

The Art in Ink Festival at a glance

The two-week Art in Ink Festival will take place at the Palace Academy of the HKPM with free admission, featuring an extensive programme line-up that enables visitors to indulge in a holistic Chinese ink art atmosphere and to be inspired by the dynamic interpretations of the medium. One key highlight is an immersive 3D-mapping video with the 18 winning artworks of the 2022 UOB Art in Ink Awards, and visitors will also be able to interact with a selection of Augmented Reality-enabled winning artworks. Another compelling activity is the Augmented Reality Art in Ink Interactive Zone at the foyer of the Palace Academy, where visitors can virtually interact and take photos with curated ink animation featuring various elements of the winning artworks.

A series of Art in Ink workshops will be led by distinguished artists such as Dr Chui Pui-Chee, calligrapher and ink artist; Ms Rebecca Hon, winner of the 2021 UOB Ink Art of the Year Award; Ms Rainbow Leung, art educator; Ms Ling Pui Sze, experimental ink painting and collage expert; Mr Tony Ng, experimental ink painting specialist; Mr Frank Tang, who is well renowned for his creative use of technologies and platforms in his imaginative art projects showing the power of art, and gongbi specialist Mr Jacky Tao.

Supplementing these workshops are the handcraft workshops in seal carving and printmaking. The countless aspects of the medium ranging from gongbi painting, to experimental ink painting, collage and beyond are set to inspire visitors to unleash their creativity and art skills. Those interested in joining these various workshops, talks and documentary screenings may register on HKPM’s website: www.hkpm.org.hk, from today.

Appendix 1: Programme Line-up for the Inaugural Art in Ink Festival