UOB intensifies COVID-19 safety measures by applying self-disinfecting coating at high-touch areas within its branches island-wide

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — United Overseas Bank (UOB) today announced that it has enhanced the precautionary measures within its branches with the application of a commercial grade self-disinfecting coating at high-touch areas including branch counters and meeting areas. The initiative is part of maintaining a safe environment for customers and colleagues ahead of the Bank’s gradual and phased approach to reopening its branches over the next few months.



Commercial grade self-disinfecting coating being applied at high-touch areas within UOB branches

The anti-microbial, self-disinfecting coating is able to kill germs and bacteria that come into contact with it and lasts for up to six months. UOB will apply the coating at all UOB branches island-wide, with those that are currently open a priority. The Bank’s automated teller machines were coated with the self-disinfecting solution in April.

Mr Benny Chan, Head of Channels Singapore, Group Channels and Digitalisation, UOB, said, “At UOB, our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our colleagues, customers and the community when they are at our premises. As we move into the Safe Re-Opening phase, we wanted to do all we could to create a safe environment for our people and customers and to minimise the potential for the spread of the virus.

“While we are stepping up the precautionary measures at our branches, we continue to urge our customers to only visit our branches for essential banking services that cannot be conducted online. Customers can continue to use our digital services, including UOB Mighty, UOB Personal Internet Banking and UOB Business Internet Banking Plus, or our phone banking or self-service banking machines for their personal banking and business needs.”

UOB’s latest initiative adds to its existing measures to ensure a safe environment for everyone at its premises. These include:

Continuing with the increased cleaning frequency at all its branches, ATMs and auto lobbies;

Carrying out temperature screening for all visitors;

Ensuring that all visitors make health and travel declarations, complete the SafeEntry check-in and check-out procedures and wear a mask or a face shield; and

Deploying Safe Distancing Ambassadors to assist visitors in adhering to the one-metre safe distancing requirement when at the Bank’s premises.

For more information on UOB’s precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, please visit https://www.uobgroup.com/uobgroup/covid-19-update.page

