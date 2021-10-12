UOL EdTech and PUCRS promote a lecture with Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Prize Winner

Given on October 18th, the lecture will address the importance of education for professional and personal development

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — UOL EdTech, the leading edtech in Latin America, in partnership with PUCRS, the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul, one of the best Universities in Brazil and Latin America according to national and international rankings, are offering the lecture "Leadership, Learning Ability and Resilience." by Malala Yousafzai, the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Free of charge and 100% online, the content will be made available on October 18th.

Registration is open to students from all over the world, with unlimited capacity for attendees; the signup deadline is October 17th. The lecture will be given in English, with subtitles in this language, and also in Spanish and Mandarin. At the end of the lecture, all participants will receive a certificate from PUCRS University.

With this initiative, UOL EdTech strengthens its leadership position in the digital transformation of education in Latin America. The company, which developed the digital platform for PUCRS postgraduate and MBA courses, is part of the UOL Group, which, in turn, is the largest Brazilian provider of digital content, technology, services and payment methods.

Malala will bring to the lecture all the experience she gained as one of the primary activists for the education of women in the world and great spokesperson for the defense of human rights, to discuss with the students the importance of education for professional and personal development.

"Education is something that allows a woman to be in a place where she can have access to so many opportunities which otherwise she would not get. When you are educated, you´re in a much better position to know about your rights, to know about the fact you can own for yourself, you can decide to marry later, along with that allows you to have opportunity to be financially independent," the activist says.

For Alex Augusto, CEO of UOL EdTech, the lecture is an opportunity for learning. "We are excited to offer this exchange of knowledge from one of the most important young people today through an innovative and distinctive platform. We believe that technology can bring people together and accelerate learning. Our goal as an edtech is to lead innovation in education and promote a transformative learning experience, both in Brazil and Latin America, as well as in the rest of the world."

UOL EdTech develops entirely Brazilian technology and supports students at all stages of learning, from the youngest student in elementary and high school to the professional who seeks to continue their education in an online specialization or even in courses offered in the work environment.

SERVICE:

Lecture: "Leadership, Learning Ability And Resilience"

Free and 100% online

Date: October 18th, 2021

Signups in English

Signups in Spanish

Signups in Mandarin

About UOL EdTech

UOL EdTech is the largest education technology company in Brazil. It was created in 2017 with the goal of transforming people’s lives through quality education that more accessible and suitable for the digital world. Since then, it has developed learning platforms and education content for companies, educational institutions and individuals. UOL EdTech is the education technology company from UOL Group – the largest Brazilian provider of digital content, technology, services and payment methods.

About PUCRS

With an active ecosystem of innovation, from undergraduate to graduate studies, a series of national and international rankings indicate PUCRS as one of the best universities in Brazil and Latin America. High-end scientific research, social impact, continuous learning and a consolidated internationalization project are part of the day-to-day activities of the institution which, in Porto Alegre (RS), has already trained more than 170 thousand professionals.

