UP Baguio puts up farmers market to aid food growers

BAGUIO CITY — A farmers market will be open to the public every Friday at the University of the Philippines Baguio, to help widen access to food during the quarantine.

Launched on May 29 in front of the UP Oblation, the market sold highland rice such as kintoman, and cabbages, beans, lettuce, potatoes, and cauliflower grown in mountainside gardens of Benguet province.

Benguet farmers supply most of the salad vegetable requirements of Manila and other provinces in Luzon, but they have had difficulties transporting crops due to travel restrictions and reduced customers due to the 24-hour curfew.

During the launch, some farmers threw in free carrots with vegetables sold to their first customers, according to the UP public information and publications office.

Facilitated by the UP Alumni Association and the college faculty, the Friday market provides “ targeted assistance to the public and local farmers who were hit hard by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, said UP Chancellor Raymundo Rovillos in a statement.

