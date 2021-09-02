UP, DLSU slide in university world ranking, Ateneo drops out

ONLY two Philippine universities received world ranking although both slid from their previous spots, according to a report on Thursday.

The Times Higher Education (THE) released the 2022 World University Ranking, which showed the University of the Philippines (UP) and the De La Salle University (DLSU) on the list.

However, UP dropped from its 401-500 ranking in 2021 to 601-800 while DLSU dropped from 1001+ to 1201+.

The University of Oxford remained the top university for the sixth consecutive year. Tied for second spot are California Institute of Technology (CalTech) and Harvard University, both climbing from their fourth and third spots respectively in 2021. Meanwhile, Stanford University slipped two spots to fourth place.

Completing the top 10 universities were the University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Princeton University, University of California, Berkeley, Yale University, and the University of Chicago.

“Universities that have published medical sciences research relating to Covid-19 have seen a significant boost in their citation impact, but it is unclear whether the pandemic will reshape or entrench existing hierarchies in global higher education,” said THE in a statement.

Overall, THE ranked 1,662 universities worldwide with an additional 452 universities listed as “reporters”, meaning they have provided data but did not meet the eligibility criteria to receive a rank.



The Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), which ranked previously, is among those with “reporter” status.