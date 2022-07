Up your smart home game with Arlo’s industry-leading security devicesArlo-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 July 2022 – A smart home is no longer a thing of the future. Smart devices are now everywhere in our lives – from lighting systems, kitchen appliances to entertainment gadgets – making our homes increasingly well-connected and automated. But beyond just providing added convenience, smart devices can also offer cutting-edge protection and security to your home.

Whether you are spending your working hours at the office, or jetting off to your well-deserved summer holiday, Arlo’s extensive range of smart home devices will protect your home and your loved ones on your behalf, bringing you the much-needed peace of mind while you are away.

Even better, Arlo’s range of smart home devices can be connected to any smart home assistant you may own including Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa, for seamless integration into your smart home system.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera features advanced technologies including 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality day and night. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Its two-way audio and built-in smart siren also allow users to have crystal-clear communication and ward off any unwanted visitors on the property.

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera

The versatile Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera is ideal for monitoring babies, pets, elderly family members and more, with 1080p HD video with enhanced night vision, a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view, motion and audio detection and full-duplex audio for two-way conversations.

A built-in siren provides an added safety measure, which can be triggered automatically or manually from the Arlo app, upon motion or audio detection – allowing users to swiftly and effectively deter intruders. The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera also comes equipped with an automated privacy shield that is easy to control, allowing users to automatically activate the privacy shield that covers the camera lens. Aimed and designed to ease users’ privacy concerns, this reassuring feature gives them the power to decide when their camera is monitoring a room and recording video and audio and when it is not.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell





The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is a great addition to any smart home security system, acting as a great extra pair of eyes watch over your doorstep or look out for deliveries when you are away. Capturing what most traditional video doorbells can’t, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell gives you a complete view of your front door with its optimised 1:1 aspect ratio and 1536*1536 HD video with HDR, so you can see visitors from head-to-toe as well as spot delivery packages on the ground. It also offers direct-to-mobile video calls, clear, two-way audio and personalised alerts to allow users to quickly reply to guests or take action. To top it off, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell’s wire-free set-up, full weather resistance, night vision and built-in siren make it one of the best smart security devices to get, giving you always-on front door security to deter unwanted guests and keep your home safe at all times.

For more information of Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://www.arlo.com/asia/.

