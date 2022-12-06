Upcycled Enchanting Snowflakes at Starstreet Precinct’s Christmas Wonderlandimage-1.jpeg

Enjoy the festive season with twinkling upcycled Christmas decorations at Starstreet Precinct

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 December 2022 – Christmas is coming! Starstreet Precinct is going all in to celebrate the joyous season with upcycled festive decorations out on display for everyone to enjoy. Starting in December, Starstreet Precinct will join hands with AaaM Architects to curate festive, eco-friendly installations – Enchanting Snowflakes. The Precinct will be decorated as a mini winter wonderland with its Snowy Diamond and glittering Icicle Chandelier spiral Christmas tree. Look out for some of the decorations that are made from used plastic bottles – a fantastic initiative, supported by you!

Fun & Festive Wonderland

Back in June, Starstreet Precinct launched its “Recycle Your Bottles” initiative with 16 limited-time PET plastic bottle recycling points within the Admiralty and Wan Chai neighbourhood to encourage participants to drop off their used plastic bottles with four simple steps. Starstreet Precinct partnered with Hong Kong-based New Life Plastics, a Joint Venture of Baguio, ALBA and Swire Coca-Cola, to process the collected post-consumer PET bottles. After being cleaned, shredded, reproduced into plastic filaments and 3D-printed by local 3D printing workshop Dreamcubics, they are now ready to twinkle for admirers in the form of Christmas decorations!

Get right into the Christmas mood as you enter the Precinct from Queen’s Road East. Here, outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street, twinkling gold and pearly white Snowy Diamonds will set the tone for the magical neighbourhood atmosphere. The ceiling of the wooden deck is adorned with pretty baubles and sparkling fairy lights that feel like something out of a fairytale. After you’ve snapped some moments under the dazzling display, feel free to waltz your way along until you arrive at the showstopping Icicle Chandelier spiral Christmas tree, sitting tall on a platform in the centre of the Precinct, glowing in all its glory. Fit for an ice queen, this frosty and intricate sculpture is sure to light up your festive mood. Don’t forget to snap a photo as you pass by! As you walk up the slope from Wing Fung Street to Star Street, you’ll see twinkling hanging decorations. Decked in gold, the diamond-shaped metal ornaments will guide your path and make you feel the Christmas spirit all day and all night long. A gigantic, glimmering Snowball awaits outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street. The spherical structure consists of mini 2D snowballs with beautiful snowflakes inside each of them. You can even step inside the Snowball to feel the festivity from all angles. You won’t want to miss a starry Instagrammable moment here to share with your loved ones!





Christmas Shopping & Dining Rewards

The festive fun continues! From 1 to 31 December 2022, you can enjoy special rewards with rebates of up to 35% for shopping and dining around the Starstreet Precinct. Treat your loved ones to some of the season’s most exciting F&B offerings and boutique shopping experiences. Take in the joyous spirit at this Christmassy wonderland this year!

Starstreet Precinct “Enchanting Snowflakes” Festive Installations Details



Date: From 1 December 2022 to 2 January 2023



Location: Starstreet Precinct (Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street)

Christmas Shopping & Dining Rewards Details



Redemption Period: From 1 – 31 December 2022



Redemption Time: 12 noon – 10 pm



Redemption Location: Redemption Booth outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street

Details:



Same-day Electronic Spending Rewards HK$300 – HK$999 HK$50 SSP Shopping Voucher + HK$50 SSP Dining Voucher HK$1,000 or above HK$300 SSP Shopping Voucher + HK$50 SSP Dining Voucher

*Terms and conditions apply.

