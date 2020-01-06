UPDATE: Magnitude 5 quake hits off Sarangani

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.0 quake that struck off Sarangani on Monday afternoon was felt across large swaths of Mindanao, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the 3:25 p.m. quake that centered 31 kilometers southwest of Sarangani.

Phivolcs initially placed the tremor’s magnitude at 4.7.

The quake, which was of tectonic origin, had a depth of 17 kilometers.

Intensity V was recorded in Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Intensity IV in Glan, Sarangani; Intensity III in General Santos City; and Intensity II in Kiamba, Malungon and Alabel in Sarangani, and Polomolok and Tupi in South Cotabato.

No damage and aftershocks are expected following the quake.

