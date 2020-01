UPDATED LIST: Jan. 14 class suspensions due to Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines – Several local governments in Southern Luzon and Metro Manila have suspended classes for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, as Taal Volcano remains restive.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has placed Taal Volcano under Alert Level 4, which means there is an “imminent hazardous eruption.”

Below is the list of class suspensions:

Batangas province

– all levels, public and private

Cavite province

– all levels, public and private

Laguna

Biñan – all levels, public and private.

Cabuyao – all levels, public and private

Calamba – all levels, public and private

Santa Rosa – all levels, public and private

Metro Manila

Caloocan – all levels, public and private

Las Piñas – all levels, public and private

Makati – all levels, public and private

Manila – all levels, public and private

Marikina – all levels, public and private

Mandaluyong — all levels, public and private

Muntinlupa – all levels, public and private

Parañaque – all levels, public and private

Pasay – all levels, public and private

Pasig – all levels, public and private

Pateros — all levels, public and private

Quezon City – all levels, public and private

San Juan – all levels, public and private

Taguig – all levels, public and private

Valenzuela – all levels, public and private

Rizal

Angono – all levels, public and private

Antipolo – all levels, public and private

Baras – all levels, public and private

Binangonan – all levels, public and private

Cardona – all levels, public and private

Jalajala – all levels, public and private

Montalban – all levels, public and private

Morong – all levels, public and private

Pililla – all levels, public and private

San Mateo – all levels, public and private

Tanay – all levels, public and private

Taytay – all levels, public and private

Teresa – all levels, public and private

Central Luzon

Pampanga – all levels, public and private

[This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.]

