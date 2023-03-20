Updates on Charlie Puth’s Free Live Show on MIXI’s humy, March 25: Fans to Vote on Songs; First 10 Minutes to Be Simultaneously Streamed on Charlie’s Official YouTube Channel

TOKYO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MIXI, Inc. is proud to announce the latest details regarding the free online event “humy presents: the Charlie Puth Livestream Experience” (available in select regions) to be held on March 25 (UTC) on Charlie Puth’s official fan communication platform, humy.

1. Partially live-streamed simultaneously on YouTube

The first 10 minutes of the event will be simultaneously streamed live on Charlie Puth’s official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/user/CharliesVlogs ), which has over 21.8 million subscribers (as of March 2023).

2. Involving the audience

– Fan-picked setlist

The songs performed will be picked by fans through a poll before the event.

– Q&A session

Questions from fans that were submitted in advance will be answered during the event.

Fans can enjoy interactions with Charlie that cannot be experienced anywhere else.

3. Campaign leading up to the event is underway

– 10 lucky winners will get 3-month Premium subscriptions

3-month Premium subscriptions to “humy with Charlie Puth” are to be given to 10 eligible users. Winners will be chosen by lottery.

– How to apply:

1) Follow the official Twitter account (@humyCharlieputh)

2) Sign up for a free humy account

3) Quote the campaign Tweet using the following hashtags: #charlie_cp #humy

Learn more about the campaign below:

https://humy.me/en/news/1cba14ed-8ae0-41ae-b482-cd9c85de905e

Event Details

– Event name

humy presents: the Charlie Puth Livestream Experience

– Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC)

*Due to production concerns, the live stream will begin one hour earlier than previously announced.

– Available to anyone with a humy account (registration is free).

– Available in select regions

– Event site:

https://charlieputh.humy.me/special/1st-livestreaming/en

– How to watch

1) Sign up for free from the event site

2) Access the viewing page from the event site on the day of the event

About Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators. Puth has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 GRAMMY-nominated LP, Voicenotes, was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) only four days after its release and has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide. Recently, Puth released his highly anticipated third studio album CHARLIE via Atlantic Records. Featuring hit singles “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),” “That’s Hilarious” and “Light Switch,” the “expertly crafted collection” (from Rolling Stone magazine) has surpassed 1 billion global streams and received critical praise around the world. Following the release of CHARLIE, Puth set out for his “One Night Only” tour, welcoming fans around the world up close and personal as he shares his latest album and his greatest hits. In 2020, Puth’s collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their “I Hope” remix earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100, hit number one on the Billboard “Adult Pop Songs” chart, and won a 2021 Billboard Music Award for “Top Collaboration.” Puth also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s record-breaking single, “STAY,” which quickly became one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits — spending a total of 11 weeks at the top of the chart.

About humy

humy is a communication platform where users can enjoy exclusive artists’ content as well as two-way communication between artists and fans by purchasing a subscription. The service can be used with a web browser. Those who sign up for free can view, comment on, and like a portion of the exclusive content.

humy Overview

Service name: humy

Genre: Fan communication platform

Membership fee:

– Registration is free.

– Premium plan: $100.00 (USD) per year

Availability: Available in over 150 countries

How to use: Search for “humy” on your web browser or go to https://charlieputh.humy.me/en

About MIXI, Inc. ( https://mixi.co.jp/en )

With the purpose of enriching communication and inspiring moments of joy, MIXI is committed to providing enjoyable communication services for friends and families, including mixi, MONSTER STRIKE, FamilyAlbum, and TIPSTAR. The company places “User Surprise First” at its core and focuses on promoting deep and meaningful connections rather than simply increasing the quantity and frequency of communication. Through this endeavor, the company believes it inspires deeper and richer communication in the world.