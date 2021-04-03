Updates on ‘Law & Order’ and Eurovision 2021

New breed ‘Law & Order’ brings back NYPD detective Stabler

LOS ANGELES: “Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni as police detective Elliot Stabler, whom he played until 2011 on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

This edition shifts from one criminal to another in multi-episode arcs.

“You have major antagonists around to build a really good, longer-term story,” producer Dick Wolf told The Associated Press. That allows for options “we haven’t had a chance to explore yet, including antagonists that aren’t complete ‘black hats,’ that can be more nuanced.”

He called Stabler as the officer who didn’t play by the rules, the sort of character once routinely celebrated as heroic.

Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Organizers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest welcomed the news that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month.

The Dutch government has said it plans to make the annual singing contest part of a series of test events it is using to evaluate how to safely reopen large-scale public events amid the pandemic.

The government wants to allow people to attend a total of nine shows — rehearsals, semifinals and the May 22 final, if the state of the pandemic allows it.