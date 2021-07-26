Uplive Utilizes its Unique Live Streaming Capabilities to Enhance Miss Philippines 2021 Pageant

MANILA, Philippines, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Uplive, the global live social video app from Asia Innovations Group (AIG), today announced the successful conclusion of its sponsorship of the Miss Philippines 2021 pageant. Uplive, which features a unique real-time live streaming function that is made possible by its technological innovation, also lent its live streaming expertise to this year’s pageant. Uplive’s live social capabilities made this year’s pageant truly unprecedented, highlighting the app’s consistent exploration and efforts in bringing closer the virtual and offline social experience. Uplive handled the live online voting for the "Best in Swimsuit" competition and the "Best in Long Gown" competition, both of which were met with great enthusiasm from online voters.

"Uplive Philippines was proud to sponsor the prestigious Miss Philippines competition this year, which is yet another example of our using our cutting-edge live social expertise to bring joy to people in the region," said Christine Xu, GM of Uplive USA and Philippines. "At Uplive and AIG, we pride ourselves on using our global insights with local expertise to deliver value to our users, which we will continue to do with unique events like this one."

This year’s competition was the 57th edition of the beauty pageant and culminated with the coronation night on the evening of July 11, 2021. Miss Philippines, known locally as Binibining Pilipinas, is one of the most prestigious pageants in the Philippines.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with over 400 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people’s lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. In addition to Uplive, which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, and Lamour, the top dating app in global emerging markets, AIG owns SupreFans, a fan-centric live social app. It includes operations in twelve offices around the globe that integrate local live social knowledge to foster individual market development and penetration. Focusing on major emerging markets, AIG leverages its track record of innovation, cutting-edge technology, a scalable global infrastructure, and global insights with local expertise to deliver user and shareholder value based on the most exciting growth opportunities in the live social marketplace.