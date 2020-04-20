“Upset Vice Ganda warns fans vs scam using his name”

Ace comedian Vice Ganda on Sunday, April 19, warned his social media followers of yet another scam using his name to take advantage of the coronavirus lockdown.

“Mga manggagantso! Mga demonyo!”

An exasperated Vice Ganda made this statement on social media on Sunday, April 19, as he warned his fans and followers of yet another scam using his name to take advantage of the coronavirus lockdown.

On Twitter, the “ It’s Showtime ” host exposed a Facebook page claiming he is giving away P5,000 cash to individuals affected by the ongoing crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to apply was asked to state their name, address, and mobile number, and was required to share the post to ten groups and on their timelines.

The page goes by the name Vice Ganda Family and has over 15,000 “likes” on the social networking app.

Vice Ganda’s warning came just a few weeks after he warned his social media followers against a similar scam claiming he is giving away P1 million to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it is not true that he’s giving away financial donation, the ace comedian, since the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, has donated medical supplies to hospitals battling the COVID-19 spread across the metro, and has sent out food packs to 850 families in Barangay South Triangle and Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City.

As of Sunday afternoon, April 19, the Philippines has logged 6,259 cases of COVID-19, including 572 recoveries and 409 deaths.