Upwork’s Top Rated Company Splace Debuts at Singapore Business Show

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SPLACE, Upwork’s top rated omnichannel BPO company in the Philippines, is set to appear at The Singapore Business Show 2022 exhibition at the Singapore Expo Convention Center on September 28 – 29, 2022.

SPLACE makes its name a cost-efficient company with a vast network of Filipino experts that connects the world’s top brands (high-growth start-ups and small-medium businesses) to extraordinary talents to build seamless 24/7 outsourcing partnerships. Their outsourcing solutions and services offer more value to Singapore businesses to maximize workforce, save operational costs and increase productivity.

The company will showcase their features at booth number S235 at The Singapore Business Show, a multi-award-winning global trade exhibition boasting 300 exhibitors, 5000 visitors, 200 seminars, and speed networking. SPLACE aims to exhibit reach in the APAC market and provide more cost-efficient outsourcing services.

SPLACE’s specialized BPO services top-notch notch Telemarketing Services, Omnichannel Customer Care, E-commerce Support, and Back-office Support. Their CX and Telemarketing solutions help build a strong brand connection to customers, enabling companies to maximize their ROI.

SPLACE aims to stand out from the crowd by making sure their clients rake in these exclusive benefits:

The company provides dedicated experts for businesses

They deploy experienced leaders to increase productivity for free

Their leaders are proactive in sharing data regarding operations

Save 40% on operational costs

BPO- equipped office with redundancies to ensure smooth operations

About SPLACE

The SPLACE work ethic has a complexity in that they blend the most recent technological advances with the expertise of specialists and professionals from all over the Philippines. They are an organization that knows how to adapt according to the various requirements of different businesses. As a client-oriented business, they are a versatile mix of professionals united under the common goal of enabling growth. Thus, they commit to develop a productive workplace with constant connection, targeted communication, and a dynamic growing network of talents.

More information at:

Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/agencies/1150082245228494848/ Website: www.splacebpo.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/splacedavao/

Email: info@splacebpo.com