Ur M8 Rove McManus Is Hosting A Virtual Trivia Night This Saturday

CultureWritten by Jackson Langford on May 14, 2020

Iconic Aussie TV host Rove McManus has announced that he’ll be hosting a virtual pub trivia night this Saturday, as restrictions begin to lift across the country.

The all-Aussie trivia night will see McManus host from Bondi’s The Royal Hotel, and will kick off at 8pm AEST. Not only that, two surprise guests will be going head-to-head during the event as well.

“I am excited to be hosting the ‘Live From Aus’ all Aussie pub trivia night,” McManus said.

“We’ll be covering all the hot topics for you to be able to put your Australian knowledge to the test. And thanks to current self-distancing restrictions it really will be every person for themselves… so make sure you bring your own chair, drinks and snacks.”

The trivia night comes as part of Tourism Australia‘s new live-streamed program ‘Live From Aus’. It launches at 7am on Saturday, 16th May, with more details about the trivia night being made available that day as well.

Check out more details below.