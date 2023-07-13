Urban Solutions and Sustainability Dominate the 11th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition Revolutionary Finalists

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Management University’s Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) today announced the Revolutionary 50 (RVLT50) finalists who will present their world-changing innovations to a judging panel during the Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition (LKYGBPC) Finals Week, from 11 to 15 September 2023 in Singapore. With the theme ‘Innovations Beyond Boundaries – Reimagining a Smart, Sustainable & Resilient Future’, the challenge empowers young founders through innovation and entrepreneurship to solve global challenges through deep-tech solutions.

The 11th LKYGBPC received a record-breaking 1,000 submissions, which represent a 20 percent increase over the 10th LKYGBPC. To provide a larger and more diverse pool of innovative ideas and talent, the RVLT50 has been expanded to 55 student finalist teams from around the world.

LKYGBPC focuses on five key areas: Urban Solutions and Sustainability; Manufacturing, Trade & Connectivity; Human Health and Potential; Smart Nation and Digital Economy; and Media & Entertainment. Among these categories, Urban Solutions and Sustainability has the largest representation with 25 out of 55 finalists (45 percent) dedicated to addressing urban challenges and promoting sustainability.

Ms Shirley Wong, Chairperson, LKYGBPC Steering Committee, said: “As urbanisation and sustainability continue to drive global growth, there is increasing demand for solutions that address the challenges of infrastructure and the environment. We have seen the birth of ideas that have the potential to reshape the urban landscape, and we are excited to see how the finalists will make history as future changemakers and deliver a lasting impact on our society.”

Two members of each finalist team will travel to Singapore for BLAZE, held at the Singapore Management University from 11 to 15 September. BLAZE is a week-long event bringing inter-generational networking, panel discussions, site visits, and mentorship sessions that form an environment which fosters learning, collaboration, and growth. The event will also open doors to business opportunities in Singapore, where the headquarters of numerous multinational corporations are located.

Open to the public, the Grand Finals offers a unique opportunity for attendees to witness the talent, expertise and passion of finalists as they pitch to judges in real time to win prizes worth S$2.5 million.

Open to the public, the Grand Finals offers a unique opportunity for attendees to witness the talent, expertise and passion of finalists as they pitch to judges in real time to win prizes worth S$2.5 million.