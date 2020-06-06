URC eyes Roxas Holdings’ assets in Negros city

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) seeks to acquire Roxas Holdings Inc.’s sugar mill, ethanol plant and other investment properties in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental province.

In separate filings on Friday, the companies said the transaction remained subject to the approval of the Philippine Competition Commission and other closing conditions.

The acquisition is eyed to be completed before the start of the next crop year.

“Aside from the operational synergies that will be achieved between La Carlota and existing URC operations in sugar, this acquisition is also intended to help sugarcane planters increase their productivity, as well as help local communities in Negros by providing more opportunities,” the Gokongwei-led food manufacturer said in its disclosure.

It also said the transaction would help support the growth of the sugar industry in the country.

Roxas Holdings Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Celso Dimarucut said the transaction was contemplated following his firm’s stance to reduce existing debt to derisk the business.

“Our plan is to prepay all long-term debt and reduce short-term debt to levels sufficient for our working capital needs,” Dimarucut said in his company’s statement.

Roxas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Hubert Tubio said the sale of the La Carlota assets would allow his company to refocus on rebuilding its resources, including the sugar-milling and refining facilities in Nasugbu town, Batangas province.

“Over the years, demand for quality Central Azucarera Don Pedro (CADP) refined sugar has not waned, even with the influx of [sugar] imports. Industrial customers still prefer sourcing their requirements from CADP, considering its proximity to the National Capital Region,” he added.

Roxas Holdings Chairman Pedro Roxas said the transaction should not raise significant competition concerns, as there are many players on Negros island, considered the country’s sugar capital.

URC shares shed P1 or 0.74 percent to finish at P134 each, while Roxas Holdings shares climbed by 13 centavos or 9.09 percent to close at P1.56 apiece on Friday.