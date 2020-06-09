URC’s gross profit up, but net income down

In its quarterly financial filing, Universal Robina Corp. (URC), which belongs to Gokongwei-led JG Summit Holdings Inc., reported it has 2,204,161,868 outstanding common shares, all of which are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

That filing showed URC retaining earnings totaling P61,687,817,000 as of March 31, 2020. Its net income dropped by P988.490 million or 31.624 percent to P2,137,225,000 from P3,125,715,000. This was despite its “sale of goods and services, which increased to P33,457,288,000 from P33,317,050,000 in the same three-month period in 2019.”

URC also said P23,342,936,000 in “cost of sales” went up to P23,342,936 from P23,106,152,000 in the first three months of 2019, resulting in an operating income of P3,966,433,000 from P3,950,429,000 in the comparative two periods.

“On May 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of [URC] approved the adoption of a new dividend policy effective 2020. Under the dividend policy, the corporation intends to maintain an annual cash dividend payout ratio of 50 percent of consolidated core net income from the preceding year, subject to the requirements of applicable laws and regulations and the absence of circumstances which may restrict the payment of such dividends,” a company disclosure said.

“The Board of Directors shall determine the cash dividend rate and may, at any time, modify such dividend rate,” it added.

URC shares peaked at a 30-day high of P134.80 on April 15, 2020, when these opened at P132.70; dropped to P128.80; and closed at P131.20. They fell to a 30-day low of P99 on April 2, 2020, when it opened at P101.50; hit a high of P103.50; and closed at P101.50.

* * *

Century Pacific Food Inc. has 3,542,258,595 outstanding capital stock consisting of only common shares, according to the company’s definitive information statement (DIS), in which it said it would meet its stockholders on June 30, 2020.

In a filing, Century Pacific named its highest-paid executives as follows: Christopher Po, executive chairman; Teodoro Po, president and chief executive officer; Gregory Banzon, executive vice president and chief operating officer; Edwin Africa, senior vice president and general manager; and Oscar Pobre, vice president and chief finance officer.

In 2019, Century Pacific paid the Pos and company P59,381,192 and estimated that they would receive P62,329,789 in 2020. In its compensation filing, the firm said the “aggregate compensation paid to all executive officers and directors as a group unnamed” totaled P107,389,915 in 2019. It also estimated their pays and perks at P114,268,522 in 2020. As of March 31, 2020, Century Pacific has retained earnings of P11,649,133,137.

In a public ownership report (POR), as of March 31, 2020 Century Pacifc listed two principal stockholders: the Century Pacific Group Inc., 2,433,960,781 common shares, or 68.712 percent of the outstanding; and Arran Investments Pte. Ltd., 263.25 million common shares or 7.432 percent. It attributed the ownership of 842,181,007 common shares, or 23.775 percent to the public.

Century Pacific stocks peaked at a 30-day high of P15.46 on May 12, 2020, when it opened at P15.30; dropped to P15.22; and closed at P15.28. They fell to a 30-day low of P13.60 on April 2, 2020, when it opened at P13.60; hit a high of P13.80; and closed at P13.70.

* * *

Arsenio Tiu Ng, a director, is the top stockholder of ATN Holdings Inc. As of March 31, 2020, he owned 2,763,541,260 common A shares, or 61.412 percent, according to the company’s POR, which did not have principal stockholders. The other members of ATN’s nine-member board are Hilario Ng, 3.501 million common shares, or 0.078 percent; Bonifacio Chua, 1 million, or 0.022 percent; Cheah Chee Chong and Santos Cejoco, 1,000 each; Manuel Moje, Paul Saria and Leonides Respicio, 10,000 each; Twinie Kaye Ng, 5,114,333 or 0.114 percent; and Sophie Myles Ng, 3,052,774 or 0.068 percent.

The POR classifies ATN authorized capital stock (ACS) into 3.7 billion A shares and 800 million B shares, which are all paid up, making them the outstanding common shares. The classification allows foreigners to own only B shares, while Filipinos are allowed to trade on both classes.

Public stockholders owned 1,718,758,633 common shares or 38.195 percent as of March 31, 2020, according to the report.

The PSE website listed only ATN’s 3.7 million shares and omitted 800 billion shares despite the issuance of 1.001 million common shares to two directors, namely Chua and Chong.

ATN Holdings shares peaked at a 30-day high of P0.59 on April 30, 2020, when they opened at 54 centavos; dropped to 53 centavos; and closed at 57 centavos. They hit a low of 39 centavos on April 6, 2020, when they opened trading at their high of 50 centavos, before closing at 43 centavos.

Haven’t class A and B shares been abolished? Just asking.

