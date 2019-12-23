Ursula intensifies into severe tropical storm
MANILA, Philippines — The latest weather disturbance in the country, Ursula, intensified into a severe tropical storm, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.
In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Ursula was last spotted 315 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Ursula packed maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.
The severe tropical storm was also monitored moving west-northwest at 30 kph.
Pagasa said that Ursula is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar between Tuesday afternoon or evening.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was hoisted over Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate (including Burias and Ticao Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar, northeastern Iloilo Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion) and northern Capiz (Pilar, President Roxas, Pontevedra and Panay).
TCWS No. 1 was raised over Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Quezon province, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, Southern Leyte, the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod), Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City), northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), Aklan, Antique, the rest of Capiz, the rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City), northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso), Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.
Occasional to frequent heavy rains are forecast over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, northern and central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Romblon.
Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, meanwhile, may be experienced over the rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte.
