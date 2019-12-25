Ursula slightly weakens as it moves towards West Philippine Sea
MANILA. Philippines — Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) slightly weakened on Wednesday night as it moves west-northwestward towards the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Occasional to frequent heavy with intermittent intense rains will be experienced over Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Mindoro provinces including Lubang Island, and northwestern Antique between tonight and Thursday morning, according to the 11 p.m. severe weather bulletin of the state weather bureau.
Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, the rest of northern Antique, Marinduque, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and the northern portion of mainland Palawan.
Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures to reduce the impact of flooding and rain-induced landslides.
At 10 p.m., typhoon Ursula was spotted at 100 kilometers north-northwest of Coron, Palawan.
Moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), the typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph.
Pagasa said the weather disturbance is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday evening.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) is now lifted over the eastern portion of Romblon.
Sea travel remains risky in areas under TCWS, while storm surge of one to two meters may still affect several coastal areas in Occidental Mindoro and Calamian Islands.
TCWS remains hoisted in the following areas:
TCWS No. 2 (Winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)
– Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
– Oriental Mindoro
– Calamian Islands (Coron, Culion, Busuanga)
TCWS No. 1 (Winds of 30-60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours)
– Bataan
– Laguna
– Cavite
– Batangas southwestern Quezon (Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Lucena, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan)
– Marinduque
– Western Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Odiongan, Sta. Maria, Ferrol, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose)
The rest of extreme northern Palawan including Cuyo Islands (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Agutaya, Magsaysay, Cuyo)
