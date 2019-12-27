‘Ursula’ weakens into Severe Tropical Storm, to exit PAR on Saturday
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Ursula” has downgraded into a Severe Tropical Storm and is now located west of Subic, Zambales, the state weather bureau said Friday.
In its 5 p.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the center of the weather disturbance was last spotted at 430 kilometers (kms) west of Subic, Zambales and is moving 15 kilometers per hour (kph).
It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph and gustiness of up to 125 kph.
Pagasa also noted that Ursula is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning. The weather bureau said the weather disturbance is expected to arrive at 745 kms west of Subic, Zambales which is outside PAR.
Pagasa reiterated that the weather disturbance is no longer affecting the Philippines but a tail-end of a cold front will bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon and Aurora.
Edited by JE
