Ursula weakens to tropical storm, cold front tail-end bring rain over Northern Luzon
MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Ursula has weakened into a tropical storm and is no longer directly affecting the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.
But the state weather bureau said the tail-end of a cold front will bring scattered light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora.
In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, (Pagasa) said Ursula was last spotted 490 kilometers West of Iba, Zambales.
FEATURED STORIES
It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.
Pagasa, meanwhile, warns of risky sea travel, especially for small seacraft, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the Northeast Monsoon or “amihan.”
Ursula is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility this morning, the state weather bureau said.
Edited by MUF
Click here for more weather related news.”
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.