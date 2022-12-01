Urthboy Announces What “May Be” His Last Headline Tour

Aussie hip-hop legend Urthboy is urging fans to savour every moment with his upcoming tour, announcing a run of dates that the rapper says “may be [his] last”. The 18-date ‘Savour Every Moment’ tour kicks off in March 2023 and runs until May.

Launching in Cairns on 17th March, the tour will see Urthboy visiting all states and territories except for the Northern Territory. The run of shows sees the hip-hop artist joined by Noongar musician Dallas Woods, and comes just two weeks after the release of his latest EP, Savour [Prologue].

Urthboy – ‘Your City’ (feat. Dallas Woods)

[embedded content]

Speaking of the tour on social media, Urthboy underlined the somewhat unexpected nature of these shows, noting that there’s a chance fans might not be able to experience such a tour ever again. “Not long ago I wasn’t sure if we’d ever get to do this again,” he wrote.

“This may be my last headline tour so you know we’re going to make it unforgettable.” Tickets to Urthboy’s ‘Savour Every Moment’ tour are on sale now via his official website.

Urthboy – Savour Every Moment Tour

Friday, 17th March, 2023 – Tanks Art Centre, Yidinji/Cairns, QLD

Saturday, 18th March, 2023 – Otherwise Bar, Bindal and Wulgurukaba/Townsville, QLD

Thursday, 23rd March, 2023 – Lion Arts Factory, Kaurna/Adelaide, SA

Friday, 24th March, 2023 – Volta, Wadawurrung/Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – The Night Cat, Wurundjeri/Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 30th March, 2023 – Milk Bar, Whadjuk/Perth, WA

Friday, 31st March, 2023 – The River, Wadandi Pibelmen/Margaret River, WA

Saturday, 1st April, 2023 – Mojos, Whadjuk/Fremantle, WA

Thursday, 13th April, 2023 – UOW Unibar, Dharawal/Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 14th April, 2023 – Kambri @ ANU,Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – The Great Club, Gadigal/Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 20th April, 2023 – Solbar, Kabi Kabi/Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, 21st April, 2023 – The Zoo, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 2nd April, 2023 – Kombumerri/Gold Coast, Burleigh Bazaar, QLD

Friday, 5th May, 2023 – Cambridge Hotel, Awakabal and Worimi/Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 6th May, 2023 – Blue Mountains Theatre, Darug/Springwood, NSW

Friday, 12th May, 2023 – Altar Bar, nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 13th May, 2023 – Forth Pub, Tommeginne/Forth, TAS

Tickets on sale now.

