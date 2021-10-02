US Congress backs strengthened diplomatic, defense ties with PH

KEY members of the US Congress have expressed their full support for the further strengthening of ties between the Philippines and the United States, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and 70 years since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty this year.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. held a series of meetings on September 30 with US lawmakers who expressed bipartisan support amid pressing and emerging challenges.

Together with Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, Secretary Locsin met with Senator James Risch (R – Idaho), Representative Steve Chabot (R – Ohio), and Representative Joe Courtney (D – Connecticut) in-person and virtually.

Locsin was in Washington D.C. following his participation at the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week.

During the meetings, Locsin also expressed the Philippine Government and people's gratitude to the United States for its donations of vaccines now totalling over nine million through the Covax facility.

The American lawmakers, for their part, thanked the Philippine Government for getting the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) back on track, underscoring the critical role the Philippine-US alliance continues to play to ensure security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

Secretary Locsin and Ambassador Romualdez also met virtually with Richard Durbin (D – Illinois), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee; and Senator Robert Menendez (D – New Jersey), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on September 28.