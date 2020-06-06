US economy in ‘rocket’ mode – Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.: United States President Donald Trump declared the US economy in “rocket” mode Friday (Saturday in Manila) after data showed a surprising recovery in the coronavirus-ravaged jobs market — lifting his own sinking reelection chances in the process.

“This is a rocket ship,” Trump said in a hastily convened celebratory statement in the White House’s Rose Garden. Trump said the US economy had largely made it through the coronavirus pandemic, as a top expert in France said the worst was over there and the European Union looked to open its borders again.

The US is by far the worst hit by the deadly disease, which has killed over 390,000 people and infected some 6.6 million globally since it first erupted in China last year.

As the US leader trumpeted his country’s economic recovery, there was fresh news on the scientific front as a new trial out of the United Kingdom suggested that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine — which Trump has taken — offered no benefit in treating the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Scientists are scrambling for an effective treatment and vaccine for the disease as countries ease out of lockdowns to revive their ravaged economies, while avoiding a second wave of contagion.

Trump, who is eyeing reelection in November, has repeatedly urged US states to ease shut-in measures — often against the counsel of medical experts — as he seeks to kickstart the economy, with tens of millions of jobs already wiped out.

On Friday he offered some optimism on the economic front after fresh employment data showed the country gained 2.5 million jobs in May as lockdowns eased.

“We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we’re doing really well,” Trump told reporters, reiterating calls to further lift restrictions.

“We want the continued blanket lockdown to end for these states.”

More than 108,000 people have died in the US, where infections are above 1.8 million, and there are fears ongoing protests in the country over racism and police brutality could fuel the spread of the virus.

As leaders look allow people to return to public life again, debate swirled on the scientific front about whether the controversial hydroxychloroquine drug should be used to treat Covid-19.

The latest major study out of Britain’s Oxford University said the drug showed “no beneficial effect” in treating the illness, after much to and from in the scientific community about its effectiveness.

The World Health Organization said this week it was restarting trials of the drug after they were temporarily halted because of a now-retracted study in The Lancet medical journal warning of harmful side effects.

Trump said he took a course of the drug last month as a preventative measure against coronavirus, while in Brazil — which now has the world’s third highest death toll — officials have also encouraged it as a treatment.

In Europe, badly hit countries slowly continued on a path toward a post-pandemic normal, many eager to revive key tourist sectors in time for the summer season.

The EU said it could reopen borders to travelers from outside the region in early July, after some countries within the bloc made the decision to open frontiers to European visitors.

“We should consider the gradual lifting restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU early July,” said Ylva Johansson, the EU’s home affairs commissioner.

Switzerland said it would be open for travelers from the EU and Britain on June 15, after Italy opened its borders to European visitors this week and Austria scrapped entry checks at its borders — except for the one with hard-hit Italy.

France also had positive news, with a top immunologist saying the outbreak had abated as daily deaths and new cases had fallen far below their March peaks.