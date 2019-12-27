US embassy closed on Rizal Day
December 27, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments|
MANILA, Philippines — The US Embassy will be closed on December 30 in observance of Rizal Day.
In an advisory on Friday, the embassy said its office along Roxas Boulevard and affiliated offices will be closed to the public on the aforementioned date.
The embassy and its affiliated offices will resume services on December 31.
