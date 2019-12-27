HomeTopNews Philippines

US embassy closed on Rizal Day

December 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The US Embassy will be closed on December 30 in observance of Rizal Day.

In an advisory on Friday, the embassy said its office along Roxas Boulevard and affiliated offices will be closed to the public on the aforementioned date.

The embassy and its affiliated offices will resume services on December 31.

