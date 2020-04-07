US Indie Rock Band Whitney Robbed At Gunpoint

NewsWritten by Music Feeds on April 7, 2020

US indie-rockers Whitney have been mugged by armed thugs in their local neighbourhood over the weekend.

Bassist Josiah Marshall broke the news of the band’s harrowing encounter in a short post on Instagram, writing to fans: “heyyyy. we all just got robbed at gunpoint a few blocks from our house. we’ll be without our phones for a bit. stay safe out there. weird times.”

His post included a snap of the band, who were last in Australia for Laneway Festival back in 2017, along with a screenshot of an email chain discussing the cancellation of their personal credit cards.

In a statement to Consequence of Sound, Marshall elaborated: “[The robbery] happened in Portland. they took everyones phones and wallets. patted us down while having a gun in our face. broad daylight. nice neighborhood. we are just happy to be ok… tell everyone to be safe!”

Whitney’s management also confirmed to the US blog that the band are now “working with authorities,” adding that they “are safe and unharmed” and at this point “don’t have any fundraising efforts planned”.

Check out Marshall’s post below.

